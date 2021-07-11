Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 11 July, 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 74.52100 against the US dollar while on the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.51200 against EURO today. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened in the recent past.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies.

The factors that affect currency exchange are economic performance, the outlook for inflation, interest rate differentials, capital flows, etc. The exchange rate of a currency is typically determined by the strength of an economy.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 11 July, 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.521 2 1 EUR 88.512 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.583 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.287 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.8859

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 74.52 INR 5 USD 372.61 INR 10 USD 745.21 INR 50 USD 3726.05 INR 100 USD 7452.10 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.34 USD





