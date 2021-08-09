Top
Currency update today: Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 09 August 2021

The Indian rupee against dollar has ended at 74.141200 with a hike of 23 paise today. The currencies differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87.49900 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 09 August 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.NoWorld CurrencyIndian Rupee
11 USD74.41200
21 EUR87.49900
31 GBP ( British pound)103.18000
41 AED (UAE)20.17960
51 SAR (Saudi Riyal)19.84100
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD74.41 INR
5 USD372.06 INR
10 USD744.12 INR
50 USD3720.60 INR
100 USD7441.20 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR USD
1 INR0.01 USD
5 INR0.07 USD
10 INR0.13 USD
50 INR0.67 USD
100 INR1.34 USD

