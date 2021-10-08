Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 08 October 2021

Indian rupee has been fluctuating over the last couple of months. However, it has been increasing from last couple of days. Going by today's update, the Indian rupee against United States dollar has ended at Rs. 75.15 while the Indian rupee has ended at Rs. 86.82 against the EURO.

The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally. On the other hand, Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week. On the other hand, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies.

The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange rate and is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy.

The currency value of any country in the Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.The currency value of any country in the foreign exchange market is considered as crucial element for central banks while setting monetary policy

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.