Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 21 December 2021

Currency exchange rate today, 21 December 2021: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today hiked.

The Indian rupee against the US Dollar has been surged today by 9 paise and settled at Rs 75.69 and while it has ended at Rs. 85.40 against the EURO with a hike of 32 paise. The currency exchange rate depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc.

It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months on the overall.
The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD Rs. 75.69
2 1 EUR Rs. 85.40
3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 100.02
4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.61
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 20.17
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD INR
1 USD 75.69 INR
5 USD 378.45 INR
10 USD 756.90 INR
50 USD 3784.50 INR
100 USD 7569.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR
 USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.66 USD
100 INR 1.33 USD

