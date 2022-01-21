Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 21 January 2022

It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.

The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months on the overall.

The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.