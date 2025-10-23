Cyient bets on AI, localisation to power next phase of growth

Artificial intelligence (AI), evolving geopolitics, and new delivery models are fundamentally transforming the global engineering and technology services industry, said Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director & CEO, Cyient, underscoring that the Hyderabad-based company is adapting through innovation, localisation, and outcome-driven partnerships.

The CEO addressing the media here on Wednesday, said: “Cyient is taking a balanced approach- improving areas that lagged earlier while building new capabilities aligned with emerging technologies and client demands. We are trying to build partnerships that create new opportunities and help us deliver better outcomes. Our go-to-market mix is changing, both in terms of service offerings and markets.”

AI, he emphasised, is reshaping the way engineers work by automating routine tasks and boosting efficiency. “Tasks that took two hours now take 15 minutes. The grunt work is being automated, allowing people to focus on creativity and problem-solving,” he said.

While AI is improving productivity and work-life balance, the CEO acknowledged that its impact varies across experience levels. Senior professionals benefit more from automation tools, whereas fresh graduates may need retraining to stay relevant.

Cyient has rolled out internal AI tools across departments such as HR and finance to eliminate repetitive processes. Externally, AI has been integrated into mechanical, plant, and data engineering projects. The company’s innovation initiative, IdeaTree, encourages employees to identify repetitive activities that can be automated using AI, strengthening the company’s culture of innovation.