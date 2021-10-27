Cyient launches Global Management Consulting Practice

Cyient Limited on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, announced the launch of its management consulting practice under the umbrella of Cyient Consulting. This marks Cyient's first foray into this space.



The global management consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 Trillion by 2025.



Commenting on the launch, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, Cyient, said, "Our move towards consulting as an offering is an important step towards executing our S3strategy roadmap. We have been engaged with clients across industries in solving their engineering problems. The Cyient Consulting practice will allow us to leverage our engineering domain expertise to solve business-critical problems for our clients. I am confident that we can add immense value with the consulting practice that will engage clients transcending functions and businesses."



Nicola Kleynhans, Global Head of Cyient Consulting, says, "We are excited to help our customers create sustainable value for their stakeholders. We will leverage industry best practices and our proven methodology to deliver business transformation across areas of organization effectiveness, board and governance, asset optimization, and digital transformation."



Services that will be offered by Cyient's consulting practice are:



Organization Effectiveness: Support transformation for optimal effectiveness to deliver strategy and results for all stakeholders.



Board and Governance: Engage, develop, and adopt value-oriented governance models and frameworks to optimize their processes for an organization.

Asset Optimization: Accelerate operational and asset productivity and performance by improving strategies, capabilities, processes, and systems.

Digital Transformation: Design and implement digital solutions to optimize technology applications.

Earlier on October 25, 2021, Cyient informed that it has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for 5G Engineering Services. The report highlighted Cyient's focused investments in partnerships and solutions that strengthen public and private 5G core and access networks. The report also notes its commitment toward developing strong capabilities in next-generation operations support systems (OSS) and network automation, with strengths in network infrastructure services, network operations, and maintenance.



Cyient's Communications business has been delivering Intelligent Infrastructure, Smart Operations for telecom service providers, and Network Transformation for enterprises across industries globally.