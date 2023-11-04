Dē Italia by Aertsen : Your Passport to the World of Global Luxury Furniture

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – Dē Italia, the latest venture by Aertsen Living, has quickly become a symbol of luxury, opulence, and innovation in the world of global luxury furniture. Following its grand launch on the 28th of October, Dē Italia has left an indelible mark on the landscape of home interiors, redefining the standards of luxury with a collection that reflects cultures and craftsmanship from around the world.

Dē Italia's mission is to make luxury furniture accessible, and that mission was brought to life with an array of exquisite pieces that drew over 1000+ visitors on its very first day. These visitors embarked on a journey through the world of global luxury, all within the confines of Dē Italia's stunning showroom in Jubilee Hills.

What makes Dē Italia truly stand out is its ability to bring the world to your doorstep. Sourcing materials from across the globe, the brand creates a unique fusion of artistry and functionality in every piece. Whether it's the warmth of Mediterranean-inspired designs, the sleek modernity of European aesthetics, or the timeless appeal of Asian craftsmanship, Dē Italia offers a passport to diverse cultural influences.

The grand launch event was an epitome of craftsmanship and design, where visitors had the privilege of experiencing interactive displays, product demonstrations, and personal consultations with the founders. This unique opportunity allowed them to understand the intricate design philosophy, meticulous material sourcing, and innovative manufacturing processes that are at the core of Dē Italia's success.

The founders, Manidhar Anumalla ,Vinay Addagiri, and Ar.Suresh Nagala, showcased their passion and vision during the event. Suresh, responsible for design, selection, and material choices, emphasized how every piece at Dē Italia embodied opulence and innovation. Vinay, who takes care of daily operations and marketing, showcased the brand's commitment to delivering excellence and enduring quality. Manidhar, responsible for sourcing materials and managing the manufacturing unit, revealed Dē Italia's innovative spirit and commitment to pushing the boundaries of luxury furniture.

Dē Italia is not merely a store; it's a culmination of dreams, design, and dedication. The brand is not just about luxury; it's about making that luxury accessible. With its grand launch, Dē Italia has cemented itself as a trusted and esteemed name in the world of global luxury furniture.

As the days since the grand launch have unfolded, the showroom continues to attract interior design enthusiasts and homeowners, leaving them inspired by the fusion of artistry and functionality in every piece. With Dē Italia, opulence is not a distant dream; it's a reality that's now available in Jubilee Hills. Your passport to the world of global luxury furniture is here, and it's called Dē Italia. Visit the showroom and embark on a journey through luxury, design, and innovation right at your doorstep. Deitalia is located at 4th Floor, NBK Building, Rd Number 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033.

