  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Dabba trading resurfacing in new digital forms: Sebi

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 9:39 AM IST
Dabba trading resurfacing in new digital forms: Sebi
X
Mkt regulator cautions investors about unsafe trading channels

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday stressed the need to strengthen investor protection, warning that unregistered advisory groups continue to lure individuals into unsafe trading channels and that dabba trading keeps resurfacing in new digital forms.

Addressing a regional investor awareness seminar organised by the BSE in Coimbatore, Pandey said the challenge has intensified in an age where misinformation spreads faster than facts. Fraudulent trading apps look convincing, digital profiles mimic legitimacy, and guaranteed-return schemes promise what no regulated market can offer.

Reiterating the seriousness of the threat, he noted that such "unregistered advisory groups lure individuals into unsafe trading channels, and dabba trading continues to reappear in new digital disguises". Such unregistered advisory groups and disguised dabba operations are not isolated incidents, but coordinated attempts to exploit investor trust, curiosity and aspiration.

This makes it essential, he said, to ensure that people do not fall prey to "deception disguised as opportunity". To counter this, Pandey emphasised that awareness must evolve into digital caution, informed scepticism and a habit of verification before taking any financial step.

Strengthening investor protection, he said, has therefore become a key priority for the regulator. As part of these efforts, Sebi has introduced a validated UPI handle framework to ensure payments are made only to authentic UPI IDs of Sebi-registered intermediaries. The Sebi Check feature has also been expanded, enabling investors to instantly verify the genuineness of bank accounts on the Sebi Investor website and the Saarthi mobile app.

Tags

SEBI InvestorUnregistered AdvisoryDabba Trading RisksDigital FraudTuhin Kanta Pandey

    More Update

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Safety, work-life balance, and better representation key to growth of women in India’s music industry: Spotify research

    The study, conducted by YouGov, highlights safety, inclusion, and leadership visibility as the biggest factors shaping women’s experiences in the Indian music industry

    Safety, work-life balance, and better representation key to growth of women in India’s music industry: Spotify research

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X