- Healthtech firm Pristyn Care’s revenue up 45% in FY23, losses at Rs 383 cr
- MP Santosh Kumar takes part in Green India Challenge
- MVA seat-share formula finalised, formal declaration soon: Supriya Sule
- Ervine returns; Mufudza, Akram included as Zimbabwe announce white-ball squads for Sri Lanka tour
- Politics of indecision threatens Taj Mahal
- MSIL Boutique inaugurated on the new year's Day
- Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post
- Team ‘Bhimaa’ conveys NY wishes with an intense poster
- RBI Deputy Governor flags risks of using AI in banking sector
- India and Pakistan exchange list of Nuclear Installations: MEA
Daily Forex Rates (01-01-2024)
Daily Forex Rates
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-01-2024.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.02
Rs. 86.52
Euro
Rs. 92.77
Rs. 95.53
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.87
Rs. 23.55
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.45
Rs. 2.59
British Pound
Rs. 106.95
Rs. 110.12
Australian Dollar
Rs. 57.22
Rs. 58.92
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 63.41
Rs. 65.29
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 99.78
Rs. 102.74
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 13.05
South African Rand
Rs. 4.77
Rs. 5.00
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.87
Rs. 11.4
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.68
Rs. 0.68
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.99
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 53.13
Rs. 55.23
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.39
Rs. 22.84
Swedish Krona
Rs. 8.41
Rs. 8.74
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 63.65
Rs. 65.54
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.36
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 14.30
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
E.O.M.