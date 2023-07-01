Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Daily Forex Rates (01-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-01-2023.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.85 Rs. 85.31...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-01-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.85
|Rs. 85.31
|Euro
|Rs. 90.39
|Rs. 93.07
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.55
|Rs. 23.22
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.16
|Rs. 108.28
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.17
|Rs. 56.81
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.55
|Rs. 64.41
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.52
|Rs. 95.27
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.74
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.57
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.68
|Rs. 11.20
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.83
|Rs. 52.84
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.07
|Rs. 22.54
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.75
|Rs. 8.06
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.23
|Rs. 63.05
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.80
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.80
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS