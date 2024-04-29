Ram Charan-Shankar ‘Game Changer’ to resume news schedule from this date

After a brief hiatus for his daughter's wedding, renowned director Shankar is back in action, focusing on his highly anticipated project, "Game Changer." The film, starring Tollywood sensation Ram Charan alongside Sunil and Naveen Chandra, recently wrapped up a crucial schedule.

Today marked the conclusion of filming for several pivotal scenes featuring Sunil, Naveen Chandra, and Ram Charan. The team's dedication and hard work have ensured smooth progress in the production of "Game Changer."

Exciting news awaits fans as the next schedule of shooting is slated to commence from May 1 in Chennai. This phase of production promises to deliver adrenaline-pumping action sequences, elevating the film's cinematic experience to new heights.

Adding to the anticipation is the presence of Kiara Advani as the female lead, whose inclusion in the project has garnered widespread excitement among movie buffs. With the musical genius Thaman composing the soundtrack, "Game Changer" is set to offer a perfect blend of action, drama, and entertainment.

As the filming progresses, expectations continue to soar for Shankar's "Game Changer." With a stellar cast, a visionary director at the helm, and a talented crew working tirelessly behind the scenes, this film is poised to revolutionize the industry and leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated cinematic extravaganza!