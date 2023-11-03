Live
- Acclaimed economist Nirmala Banerjee passes away at 87 in Kolkata
- BJP has blessings of Gajwel, says Eatala
- UP initiated process to convert heritage buildings into hotels
- Blast targeting police patrol in Pakistan kills five
- Reduced material cost adds muscle to MRF’s Q2 profits to Rs 571.93 cr
- UP govt to provide English language kits for primary classes
- Men’s ODI WC: India have looked the best team by a country mile, bowling attack has stood out, says Atherton
- 'India's food diversity a dividend for global investors,' says PM Modi after inaugurating World Food India festival
- Microsoft releases major update fro Windows 11 with new features
- Delhi govt vs L-G: SC suggests selection committee for DERC appointments
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (03-11-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-03-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.10
|Rs. 86.59
|Euro
|Rs. 89.33
|Rs. 91.98
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.52
|Rs. 105.57
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.14
|Rs. 55.75
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.21
|Rs. 63.03
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.78
|Rs. 95.53
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.57
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.75
|Rs. 4.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.20
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.69
|Rs. 51.66
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.40
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.65
|Rs. 7.95
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.72
|Rs. 63.55
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.80
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.89
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
