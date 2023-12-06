  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Daily Forex Rates (06-12-2023)

Daily Forex Rates (06-12-2023)
x
Highlights

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-06-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.13 ...

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-06-2023.

BUYING RATES

CURRENCY Forex Card Cash
US Dollar Rs. 84.13 Rs. 86.63
Euro Rs. 90.79 Rs. 93.49
UAE Dirham Rs. 22.91 Rs. 23.59
Thai Baht Rs. 2.42 Rs. 2.56
British Pound Rs. 106.08 Rs. 109.23
Australian Dollar Rs. 55.46 Rs. 57.11
Canadian Dollar Rs. 62.03 Rs. 63.88
Kuwaiti Dinar N/A N/A
Swiss Franc Rs. 96.26 Rs. 99.11
Danish Krone N/A Rs. 12.78
South African Rand Rs. 4.63 Rs. 4.85
Hong Kong Dollar Rs. 10.88 Rs. 11.41
Bahraini Dinar N/A N/A
Japanese Yen Rs. 0.65 Rs. 0.65
Norwegian Krone N/A Rs. 8.40
New Zealand Dollar Rs. 51.93 Rs. 53.99
Saudi Riyal Rs. 24.42 Rs. 22.86
Swedish Krona Rs. 8.11 Rs. 8.43
Singapore Dollar Rs. 62.79 Rs. 64.66
Malaysian Ringitt N/A Rs. 19.07
Sri Lankan Rupee N/A N/A
Omani Rial N/A N/A
Chinese Yuan N/A Rs. 14.31
Qatari Riyal N/A N/A


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X