Live
- Not competing with Musk or Altman on AI but building real-life use cases: MoS IT
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
- Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (06-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-06-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.13 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-06-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.13
|Rs. 86.63
|Euro
|Rs. 90.79
|Rs. 93.49
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.91
|Rs. 23.59
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.08
|Rs. 109.23
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.46
|Rs. 57.11
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.03
|Rs. 63.88
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.26
|Rs. 99.11
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.78
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.63
|Rs. 4.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.88
|Rs. 11.41
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.93
|Rs. 53.99
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.42
|Rs. 22.86
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.11
|Rs. 8.43
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.79
|Rs. 64.66
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.07
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.31
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS