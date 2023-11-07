Live
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
- Canara Bank fraud case: HC dismisses Naresh Goyal’s plea against 'illegal arrest'
- Ameesha Patel Movies: A Journey From Gadar To Gadar 2
- Day without internet would cost $43 bn globally: Report
Daily Forex Rates (07-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-07-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.09
Rs. 86.58
Euro
Rs. 90.00
Rs. 92.67
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.39
Rs. 2.53
British Pound
Rs. 103.66
Rs. 106.74
Australian Dollar
Rs. 54.09
Rs. 55.70
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.25
Rs. 63.07
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 93.47
Rs. 96.25
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.66
South African Rand
Rs. 4.77
Rs. 4.99
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.86
Rs. 11.39
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.23
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 49.84
Rs. 51.81
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.39
Rs. 22.84
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.78
Rs. 8.08
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 62.10
Rs. 63.95
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 19.05
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.94
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
E.O.M.