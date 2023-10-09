Live
- CWC unanimously supports idea of caste census, PM Modi incapable of holding census: Rahul
- Hugely popular Kerala Catholic priest slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Govindan for rude behaviour
- Nifty declines on fears of wider conflict between Israel and Hamas
- Satya Dev launches ‘Kismat’ movie first look
- KTR responds to KCR's health, says he is healthy and will come out with a bang
- Bangalore citizens' voice is the voice of the government: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Microsoft plans to launch an AI chip similar to the Nvidia GPU
- American Heart Association proposes adding kidney disease to heart risk
- Savouring the success of ‘Fukrey 3,’ Richa Chadha opens up on her career
- Set up manufacturing under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware, seize the India opportunity: ICEA
Daily Forex Rates (09-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-09-2023.
BUYING RATES
CURRENCY
Forex Card
Cash
US Dollar
Rs. 84.09
Rs. 86.59
Euro
Rs. 88.50
Rs. 91.12
UAE Dirham
Rs. 22.89
Rs. 23.57
Thai Baht
Rs. 2.29
Rs. 2.42
British Pound
Rs. 102.31
Rs. 105.35
Australian Dollar
Rs. 53.44
Rs. 55.03
Canadian Dollar
Rs. 61.52
Rs. 63.34
Kuwaiti Dinar
N/A
N/A
Swiss Franc
Rs. 92.22
Rs. 94.96
Danish Krone
N/A
Rs. 12.45
South African Rand
Rs. 4.51
Rs. 4.72
Hong Kong Dollar
Rs. 10.84
Rs. 11.37
Bahraini Dinar
N/A
N/A
Japanese Yen
Rs. 0.64
Rs. 0.64
Norwegian Krone
N/A
Rs. 8.38
New Zealand Dollar
Rs. 50.21
Rs. 52.20
Saudi Riyal
Rs. 24.40
Rs. 22.84
Swedish Krona
Rs. 7.69
Rs. 7.99
Singapore Dollar
Rs. 61.38
Rs. 63.20
Malaysian Ringitt
N/A
Rs. 18.82
Sri Lankan Rupee
N/A
N/A
Omani Rial
N/A
N/A
Chinese Yuan
N/A
Rs. 13.92
Qatari Riyal
N/A
N/A
