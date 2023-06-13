Live
- Over 700 killed in SL road accidents in 1st 4 months of 2023
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
- I agree with Rohit Sharma, WTC final should be a three-match series: Brad Hogg
- AP EAPCET 2023 results likely to be released tomorrow
- How to share WhatsApp video call screen on Windows
- 5.4-magnitude quake jolts Delhi-NCR
- Congress slams Centre over alleged data breach of Covid vaccine beneficiaries
- Southwest Monsoon spreads into other places in AP, rains likely in parts of state
- Rajamouli turns into actor; B-town filmmaker directs him
- NH-44 Between Delhi And Chandigarh Is Closed As Farmers Continue Their Sit-In
Daily Forex Rates (13-06-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-13-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-13-2023.
|
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.20
|
Rs. 85.67
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.83
|
Rs. 92.50
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.65
|
Rs. 23.32
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.43
|
Rs. 2.58
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 104.53
|
Rs. 107.63
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 56.39
|
Rs. 58.06
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.29
|
Rs. 64.14
|
Kuwaiti dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 91.97
|
Rs. 94.70
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.65
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.64
|
Rs. 4.86
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.73
|
Rs. 11.25
|
Bahraini dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Rs. 0.68
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.40
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.12
|
Rs. 53.15
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.14
|
Rs. 22.61
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.81
|
Rs. 8.11
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.05
|
Rs. 63.90
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.06
|
Sri Lankan rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.05
|
Qatari riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS