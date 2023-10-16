Live
- New Zealand's household net worth falls for 6th consecutive quarter
- Over 28K dispute cases pending in UP revenue courts
- Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
- Air pollution: The invisible enemy killing us day-by-day
- TDP leaders house arrested due to safety reasons
- From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’
- Rajanath Singh lashes KCR, says he had not fulfilled promises given in last election
- Congress announces 39 candidates for Mizoram poll during Rahul's visit
- I want Rinku Singh to be a part 2024 T20 World Cup team: Aakash Chopra
- Diet & exercise: Conquer diabetes with the winning duo
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (16-10-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-16-2023.BUYING RATES
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-16-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.10
|Rs. 86.60
|Euro
|Rs. 88.59
|Rs. 91.22
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.89
|Rs. 23.57
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.33
|Rs. 2.47
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.29
|Rs. 105.33
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.20
|Rs. 54.78
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.61
|Rs. 63.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.05
|Rs. 95.82
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.47
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.62
|Rs. 4.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.86
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.79
|Rs. 51.77
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.41
|Rs. 22.86
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.74
|Rs. 8.04
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.39
|Rs. 63.21
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.80
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.89
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
