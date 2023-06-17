Live
Daily Forex Rates (17-06-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-17-2023.
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.75
|Rs. 85.21
|Euro
|Rs. 90.53
|Rs. 93.22
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.53
|Rs. 23.20
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.41
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.07
|Rs. 109.22
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.87
|Rs. 58.56
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.68
|Rs. 64.54
|Kuwaiti dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.53
|Rs. 95.28
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.75
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.73
|Rs. 4.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.21
|Bahraini dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.59
|Rs. 53.64
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.02
|Rs. 22.49
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.84
|Rs. 8.15
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.83
|Rs. 63.66
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.98
|Sri Lankan rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.03
|Qatari riyal
|N/A
|N/A
