Daily Forex Rates (22-06-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JUNE-22-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.74
|Rs. 85.20
|Euro
|Rs. 90.87
|Rs. 93.57
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.53
|Rs. 23.20
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.42
|Rs. 108.56
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.01
|Rs. 57.67
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.88
|Rs. 64.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.64
|Rs. 95.39
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.80
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.67
|Rs. 4.90
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.67
|Rs. 11.20
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.22
|Rs. 53.25
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.01
|Rs. 22.48
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.82
|Rs. 8.13
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.63
|Rs. 63.46
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.84
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.92
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
