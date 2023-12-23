Live
- Air India receives India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft
- Jaishankar condemns defacing of Hindu temple in US, says separatists should not be given space
- ‘Main Atal Hoon’ trailer gets positive response from all around
- Pat Cummins has just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday, says Geoff Lawson
- Delhi HC issues directives for swift disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
- AICF calls urgent General Body meeting to discuss financial health, other issues
- Drone hits merchant vessel off India's coast causing fire
- Bengal to have stricter attendance rules for state-run school teachers
- John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me
- ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer shows the epic battle between Lord Hanuman, Ravan
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (23-12-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING AREFOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-23-2023.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.97 ...
FOLLOWING AREFOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-23-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.97
|Rs. 86.47
|Euro
|Rs. 92.46
|Rs. 95.21
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.86
|Rs. 23.54
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.45
|Rs. 2.60
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.59
|Rs. 109.76
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 57.06
|Rs. 58.75
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 63.27
|Rs. 65.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 98.06
|Rs. 100.97
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 13.01
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.72
|Rs. 4.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.39
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 52.85
|Rs. 54.95
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.38
|Rs. 22.83
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.47
|Rs. 8.81
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 63.41
|Rs. 65.29
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.21
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.22
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS