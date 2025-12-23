Decathlon Strengthens Its ‘Sports for All’ Mission Through Partnership with Playo

With 36 Decathlon Playgrounds now available on the Playo app and website, players can book sessions up to 20 days in advance, enjoy extended hours from as early as 6 AM at select flagship and standalone stores, and access a wide range of affordable, high-quality venues with ease. This collaboration also supports Decathlon’s larger ambition of building a seamless link between sports retail and real-world practice, giving customers not just places to play, but places they can return to as part of their routine. True to Decathlon’s promise of Affordable Pricing for All, the partnership ensures that customers can enjoy quality venues without compromising on trust.

The partnership brings Playo’s seamless tech to the forefront, giving users genuine Ease of Booking through the app and website. Players can add multiple slots for bulk or repeat sessions, enjoy seasonal offers, and connect with fellow enthusiasts through Playo’s GAMES community features, including player ratings to help them find suitable partners.

Every Decathlon Playground provides a secure and consistent environment, reflecting the brand’s commitment to Playgrounds You Can TRUST - with well-lit courts, first-aid support, an emergency response setup, and the reassuring presence of trained Decathlon teammates at all times. Depending on the location, players can choose from a variety of sports including football, cricket, frisbee, basketball, pickleball, padel, table tennis, skating, cricket nets, and yoga or group workout sessions.

Speaking about the partnership, Sankar Chatterjee, CEO, Decathlon India, said, “At Decathlon, we see sport as more than a moment, it’s an ecosystem where passion, play, and progress meet. By partnering with Playo, we’re weaving a seamless journey for everyone from first-time players to seasoned enthusiasts. This collaboration allows us to take a bold step forward in building not just playgrounds, but pathways where booking a game, discovering a sport, and becoming part of a community all come together effortlessly. We’re focused on creating a unified, scalable sports ecosystem across India that inspires people to move more, play more, and live healthier lives every day.”

Gauravjeet Singh, Founder and CEO, Playo, added, “We’re delighted to welcome Decathlon to the Playo ecosystem. Decathlon is a name synonymous with trust, accessibility and a shared love for sport. Together, we’re simplifying the sporting journey for millions of users across India, helping them find quality venues, connect with other players and experience the best of Decathlon’s facilities. This partnership is built around a simple goal: making sport a part of everyone’s everyday life.”

Launched in 2009 at the Sarjapur store to unite practice and retail, Decathlon now operates 76 leased playgrounds nationwide and continues to grow with customer demand. With upcoming events and training sessions, the brand reinforces its commitment as India’s Most Loved Sports Brand to making sport simple, inclusive and joyful.