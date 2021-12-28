December 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic benchmarks extended Monday's up move and closed with a gain of around a per cent on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent at 57,897.48. The NSE Nifty also climbed 147 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 17,233.25. At the close, 48 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 2 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and two losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Sun Pharmaceutical 818.6 3.09 796 819.9 794.2 Asian Paints 3365 2.83 3275.95 3375 3273 M&M 839.75 2.59 824 840 819.05 UltraTech Cement 7409.95 2.28 7275 7417 7275 NTPC 124.6 2.26 122 124.6 121.95 Titan 2378 2 2340.1 2384.95 2327.5 Coal India 148.95 1.99 146.25 149.25 146.25 Tata Motors 480.35 1.95 475.2 482.8 472.65 BPCL 381.25 1.83 375.8 381.4 375 Larsen & Toubro 1897.8 1.69 1872.1 1909 1872.1

Check out the two losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 205.4 -0.34 206.65 208.65 203.3 IndusInd Bank 852.95 -0.27 864 865.75 845.1



