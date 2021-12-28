December 28: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent at 57,897.48.
- The NSE Nifty also climbed 147 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 17,233.25.
- At the close, 48 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 2 shares fell.
Domestic benchmarks extended Monday's up move and closed with a gain of around a per cent on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 477.24 points or 0.83 per cent at 57,897.48. The NSE Nifty also climbed 147 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 17,233.25. At the close, 48 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 2 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and two losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|818.6
|3.09
|796
|819.9
|794.2
|Asian Paints
|3365
|2.83
|3275.95
|3375
|3273
|M&M
|839.75
|2.59
|824
|840
|819.05
|UltraTech Cement
|7409.95
|2.28
|7275
|7417
|7275
|NTPC
|124.6
|2.26
|122
|124.6
|121.95
|Titan
|2378
|2
|2340.1
|2384.95
|2327.5
|Coal India
|148.95
|1.99
|146.25
|149.25
|146.25
|Tata Motors
|480.35
|1.95
|475.2
|482.8
|472.65
|BPCL
|381.25
|1.83
|375.8
|381.4
|375
|Larsen & Toubro
|1897.8
|1.69
|1872.1
|1909
|1872.1
Check out the two losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|205.4
|-0.34
|206.65
|208.65
|203.3
|IndusInd Bank
|852.95
|-0.27
|864
|865.75
|845.1
