December 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks closed with marginal losses on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex today closed 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent low at 57,806.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 17,213.60. At the close, 19 shares rose and 31 shares declined at the Nifty 50 index. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Eicher Motors 2565 3.41 2471 2571.7 2470 Bajaj Auto 3269 2.93 3188.75 3269 3152.05 Sun Pharma 834.1 2.33 822.5 843.65 816.5 Divi's Laboratories 4618 2.05 4529.8 4625.8 4517.25 IndusInd Bank 867.25 1.71 854.05 874.9 854 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4822 1.65 4743.8 4848.15 4743.8 Maruti Suzuki 7350 0.72 7297.7 7365 7240.45 Bajaj Finserv 16215 0.71 16100.3 16330 15966 Titan 2396.6 0.7 2379 2416.45 2370.35 HCL Technologies 1291.5 0.59 1283 1299 1277.1

Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low SBI 453.2 -1.73 461 462.15 451.4 ITC 216.6 -1.57 220 220.3 216.3 Coal India 146.6 -1.51 149.25 149.25 146.3 Grasim 1602 -1.23 1624 1638.9 1598 NTPC 122.6 -1.21 124.6 124.75 122.2 Tata Motors 474.75 -1.13 478.75 481.6 474.25 Tech Mahindra 1787 -1.06 1800.5 1821 1782.75 Tata Steel 1115.75 -1.04 1120 1126.65 1108 Axis Bank 668.4 -1.04 674.5 679.6 667.25 Hindalco 453.85 -0.94 457 457.65 450.5



