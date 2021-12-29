December 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex today closed 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent low at 57,806.49.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 17,213.60.
Equity benchmarks closed with marginal losses on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex today closed 90.99 points or 0.16 per cent low at 57,806.49. The Nifty 50 index lost 19.65 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 17,213.60. At the close, 19 shares rose and 31 shares declined at the Nifty 50 index. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Eicher Motors
|2565
|3.41
|2471
|2571.7
|2470
|Bajaj Auto
|3269
|2.93
|3188.75
|3269
|3152.05
|Sun Pharma
|834.1
|2.33
|822.5
|843.65
|816.5
|Divi's Laboratories
|4618
|2.05
|4529.8
|4625.8
|4517.25
|IndusInd Bank
|867.25
|1.71
|854.05
|874.9
|854
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4822
|1.65
|4743.8
|4848.15
|4743.8
|Maruti Suzuki
|7350
|0.72
|7297.7
|7365
|7240.45
|Bajaj Finserv
|16215
|0.71
|16100.3
|16330
|15966
|Titan
|2396.6
|0.7
|2379
|2416.45
|2370.35
|HCL Technologies
|1291.5
|0.59
|1283
|1299
|1277.1
Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|SBI
|453.2
|-1.73
|461
|462.15
|451.4
|ITC
|216.6
|-1.57
|220
|220.3
|216.3
|Coal India
|146.6
|-1.51
|149.25
|149.25
|146.3
|Grasim
|1602
|-1.23
|1624
|1638.9
|1598
|NTPC
|122.6
|-1.21
|124.6
|124.75
|122.2
|Tata Motors
|474.75
|-1.13
|478.75
|481.6
|474.25
|Tech Mahindra
|1787
|-1.06
|1800.5
|1821
|1782.75
|Tata Steel
|1115.75
|-1.04
|1120
|1126.65
|1108
|Axis Bank
|668.4
|-1.04
|674.5
|679.6
|667.25
|Hindalco
|453.85
|-0.94
|457
|457.65
|450.5
