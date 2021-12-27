  • Menu
Deep Polymers setting up new manufacturing unit

Deep Polymers Ltd has decided to diversify and expand its operations by setting up a new state-of-the-art unit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Hyderabad: Deep Polymers Ltd has decided to diversify and expand its operations by setting up a new state-of-the-art unit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The new manufacturing unit will manufacture mainly two products - specialty black masterbatch and specialty color masterbatch. These products will expand its existing range of specialty chemicals.

The company also plans to produce polypropylene-based masterbatch for non-woven fabric application, the company said. Specialty black masterbatch is used in different types of PET fiber like POY, FDY, stable fiber, manmade fiber, etc. The Masterbatch contains Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and carbon black. Specialty Color Masterbatch used for PES filament yarn, stable fiber, trilobal, semi dull fiber etc. The Masterbatch contains Polypropylene Terephthalate (PPT), dyes, pigment and wax.

The company has already acquired land in Hajipur Industrial Area, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

