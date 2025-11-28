  1. Home
Despite minor drop, job postings still above pre-Covid level

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 9:41 AM IST
Despite minor drop, job postings still above pre-Covid level
New Delhi: Formal job creation in India softened in the month of October, but despite this, job postings remained above the pre-Covid pandemic level, a report said on Thursday. “Amid slowdown, Indian job postings are still 60 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, but have fallen 25 per cent since their peak in January 2023,” Indeed, a leading hiring platform, said in its report.

Over the past three months, job postings declined in almost three-quarters of occupations. Yet in a softening job market, there will still be some strong performers, and the past three months have been no exception, said the report.

Job postings in cleaning and sanitation rose around 20 per cent over the past three months, ahead of community and social service (17.4 per cent), dental (13.1 per cent), nursing (11.2 per cent) and food preparation and service (10.3 per cent).

Another positive was the posting for human resources, which climbed 2.3 per cent.

