Live
- Prime accused arrested in Delhi murder case
- Pre-poll seizure in Telangana mounts to Rs 571 crore
- Wockhardt posts Rs 73 crore net loss in July-September quarter
- Odisha cabinet approves 12 key proposals
- Delhi HC directs police to form SIT to locate boy missing since 2020
- Chirag Paswan questions Nitish Kumar over illegal sand mining
- I am too late getting into the ICC Hall of Fame, says Virender Sehwag on induction night
- ATP Finals: Gonzalez/Roger-Vasselin notch first win
- KTR moots New Hyderabad between ORR and RRR
- ‘Netanyahu must answers’: Hostages And Missing Families forum march commences
Just In
Developed nations must cut emissions first, says Power Minister
Highlights
Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh said on Tuesday
New Delhi: Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh said on Tuesday that it is the developed countries who need to cut down their emissions first in the fight against climate change.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS