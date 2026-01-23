Dezerv Hosts ‘Decipher with Dezerv’ Hyderabad Edition

The event featured three panel discussions: The Future of Investing in India, How to Invest in 2026?, and The 80/20 of 2030 — what will actually influence wealth, markets, and investing by 2030. Conversations spanned India’s growth sustainability, falling cost of capital, and portfolio construction in an AI-led world.

With markets navigating volatility, high valuations, shifting geopolitics, and rapid structural change, the session focused on cutting through near-term noise to identify the few forces that will matter most for wealth creation over the next decade. The discussions emphasised long-term thinking over short-term market reactions.

The event saw the presence of Dezerv co-founders Sandeep Jethwani, Vaibhav Porwal, and Sahil Contractor. The panels featured Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist & Head of Global Research, Axis Bank; Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Capital AMC; Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra AMC; and Sreekanth Nadella, CEO, KFin Technologies.

During the discussions, Harsha Upadhyaya noted that corporate earnings are expected to improve compared to the last two years, but the recovery will be gradual rather than sharp. Vaibhav Porwal added that earnings growth in FY27 is likely to be highly divergent, with only a few sectors and stocks driving the bulk of the growth. Sharing his perspective on IPOs, Aashish Somaiyaa said that today, IPOs largely represent a rotation of capital, where early investors with finite capital horizons exit and long term capital enters, and that IPO participation should be opportunistic and selective, based on business quality, valuations and long term fundamentals rather than hype or blanket assumptions. On global trade and tariffs, Neelkanth Mishra observed that global trade continues to expand as a share of GDP, indicating that tariffs have not materially slowed overall trade activity.

The Hyderabad edition was another step in Dezerv’s effort to bring long-term investing perspectives to investors in Hyderabad.