Dharmendra Pradhan invites OPEC member countries to invest in India

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has invited OPEC member countries to invest in India, especially in the efforts to transform the country into a manufacturing hub which will be at the heart of the global value chain. The minister co-chaired the 4th high-level meeting of the India-OPEC Energy Dialogue yesterday along with Secretary-General of OPEC Secretariat Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a tweet said, "OPEC hosted the 4th High-level meeting of the OPEC-India Dialogue."





OPEC hosted the 4th High-level meeting of the OPEC-India Dialogue.



Details: https://t.co/FxKN0JOVZr — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (@PetroleumMin) November 5, 2020

Talking to the virtual meeting, Mr. Pradhan urged OPEC countries to take a deep look at the rapidly changing global oil and gas sector due to COVID-19 and revisit the ongoing exchanges so that energy challenges, particularly in the oil sector, can be jointly addressed. He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of not letting a purely economic agenda define globalisation and also stressed on the need for a consumption-led energy demand recovery, oil price affordability for the long-term sustainability of crude oil markets and enhancing energy access.

OPEC in a tweet said, "The #OPEC Secretariat hosted the 4th High-level OPEC-India Energy Dialogue via videoconference to discuss the impact of #COVID19 on oil markets and security of energy supply for the global market. The collaboration between OPEC & India represents a key element in energy security."





The #OPEC Secretariat hosted the 4th High-level OPEC-India Energy Dialogue via videoconference to discuss the impact of #COVID19 on oil markets and security of energy supply for the global market. The collaboration between OPEC & India represents a key element in energy security. pic.twitter.com/tCSEMjoJY5 — OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) November 5, 2020

Mr. Pradhan said he also conveyed his deep appreciation to OPEC, particularly Mr. Barkindo and to key producers of OPEC like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. They have stood by us during the turbulent COVID-19 times by supplying additional quantities of LPG to support our domestic requirement, he added.

He expressed confidence that OPEC and India will continue working closely for mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

Mr Pradhan in a tweet said, "SG Barkindo appreciated the visionary leadership of PM @Narendramodi, the high bar set by India on addressing issues of climate change and also conveyed @OPECSecretariat's keenness to become a partner in India's energy transition."





SG Barkindo appreciated the visionary leadership of PM @Narendramodi, the high bar set by India on addressing issues of climate change and also conveyed @OPECSecretariat's keenness to become a partner in India's energy transition. pic.twitter.com/3m4mtXT6mu — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 5, 2020

Mr. Barkindo appreciated the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the high bar set by India on addressing issues of climate change and also conveyed OPEC's keenness to become a partner in India's energy transition.

Pradhan also tweeted, "He (SG Barkindo) also appreciated the resilience of India's oil and gas sector and India's energy agenda driven by the 7 key energy drivers enunciated by PM @narendramodi during the #IndiaEnergyForum. He also assured to continue with OPEC's efforts in balancing supply side factors."





He also appreciated the resilience of India's oil and gas sector and India's energy agenda driven by the 7 key energy drivers enunciated by PM @narendramodi during the #IndiaEnergyForum. He also assured to continue with OPEC's efforts in balancing supply side factors. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 5, 2020

The virtual meeting was also joined by OPEC Member countries, CMD and MDs of India's oil and gas industry from both the public and the private sector.