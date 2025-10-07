  • Menu
Digit Insurance bags best fintech award

Hyderabad: Go Digit General Insurance (Digit Insurance), a leading digital full-stack insurance company, was honoured with the Best Fintech Insurance Award at the FE Best Banks Awards 2025 held in Mumbai. The award was presented to Jasleen Kohli, MD and CEO of the company by the Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

Jasleen Kohli, MD, Digit Insurance, said,“This recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on tech-driven innovation. At Digit Insurance, we constantly focus on challenging the status quo and reimagining the insurance ecosystem to deliver transparency, speed, and trust.

