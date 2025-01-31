Digit Life Insurance launches ‘Glow Term Life’ for Telangana

Hyderabad: Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life), one of India's fastest-growing digital life insurers, has launched its first individual pure term life insurance plan, ‘Digit Glow Term Life Insurance’, tailored specifically for self-employed individuals.

To facilitate seamless customer service and quick agent onboarding, the company has also opened new offices in Begumpet, Hyderabad. With 56% of Telangana’s workforce classified as self-employed, according to government data, the new term plan aims to enhance financial inclusion by leveraging tech-driven underwriting models.

These models will utilize alternative credit parameters and unique data points to assess eligibility, addressing common barriers such as fluctuating income and lack of formal income proofs that often prevent self-employed individuals from securing adequate life insurance. Speaking about the launch, Sundeep Bharadwaj, Chief Business Officer, Go Digit Life Insurance Limited, emphasized the importance of financial security for self-employed professionals.