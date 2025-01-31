Live
- Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
- Tribal varsity phase-1 works to be completed by April
- Students advised to focus on environmental restoration
- Chandrababu to Visit Penugonda for Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavari Commemoration
- Water man calls for concerted efforts to overcome marine pollution
- Port sets a new record in manganese ore handling
- It’s time to take Etikoppaka toys to a global level
- Review of reintroduction of vehicle towing in Bengaluru
- Promised textile parks remain non-operational, weavers face economic crisis
- Harish sore over State PG medical quota loss
Just In
Digit Life Insurance launches ‘Glow Term Life’ for Telangana
Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life), one of India's fastest-growing digital life insurers, has launched its first individual pure term life insurance plan
Hyderabad: Go Digit Life Insurance Limited (Digit Life), one of India's fastest-growing digital life insurers, has launched its first individual pure term life insurance plan, ‘Digit Glow Term Life Insurance’, tailored specifically for self-employed individuals.
To facilitate seamless customer service and quick agent onboarding, the company has also opened new offices in Begumpet, Hyderabad. With 56% of Telangana’s workforce classified as self-employed, according to government data, the new term plan aims to enhance financial inclusion by leveraging tech-driven underwriting models.
These models will utilize alternative credit parameters and unique data points to assess eligibility, addressing common barriers such as fluctuating income and lack of formal income proofs that often prevent self-employed individuals from securing adequate life insurance. Speaking about the launch, Sundeep Bharadwaj, Chief Business Officer, Go Digit Life Insurance Limited, emphasized the importance of financial security for self-employed professionals.