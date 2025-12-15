DIIs buying offsets FIIs selling in Dec

Mumbai: Theforeign institutional investor (FII) selling is likely to decline in days to come as the economy is doing well, prospects for earnings growth are improving, and mutual fund SIPs are performing well, analysts said on Saturday. In December so far, FIIs have sold equity worth Rs 15,959 crore through the exchanges. This FII sell figure has been completely eclipsed by the domestic institutional investor (DII) buying for Rs 39,965 crore during this period, said market watchers. “Sustained selling in India when the prospects for growth and earnings look bright is not a sustainable policy,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. A healthy feature of the investment behaviour of retail investors is the steady inflows into mutual fund SIPs, which have been consistently above Rs 29,000 crore during the last three months. SIP inflows in November remained almost steady at Rs 29,445 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).