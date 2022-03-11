Disinvestment drive picking up: DIPAM

Kolkata: Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said that several privatisation transactions of government majority stake sale were now in an advanced stage and Expressions of Interest (EoI) will be invited soon.

Speaking at a webinar organized by the Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Pandey said that the government has recently privatised successfully two organisations, Air India and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) to strategic partners.

He said that the share purchase agreement (SPA) got the approval of the Cabinet on Wednesday. According to him, the department is getting ready with the EoIs for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), certain units of SAIL and steel plant of NMDC.