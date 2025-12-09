Disruptions continue: IndiGo cancels 58 flights at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Flight operations remained disrupted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for the eighth consecutive day with IndiGo cancelling 58 services for Tuesday.

The airline cancelled 14 arrivals and 44 departures on key routes, including Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Patna, Srinagar, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Chennai and Jodhpur.

For the first time since December 4, the number of daily cancellations has fallen below 100.

On Monday, the airline had cancelled 112 flights. The daily tally of cancellations has been coming down since December 6.

However, the passengers continued to face the inconvenience due to cancellations. More than 600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled at Hyderabad airport since December 2.

On Tuesday, IndiGo cancelled six flights at Visakhapatnam airport.

Authorities have made alternate arrangements for stranded passengers. SpiceJet is operating additional services to clear the rush.

South Central Railway (SCR) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) are operating special services.

The SCR is operating special trains to various destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Howrah.

The TGSRTC is running special buses to Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.

IndiGo said in a statement on Monday that it operated over 1800 flights on Monday, up from 1,650 on Sunday. The airline announced that it has fully restored the network coverage.

It said the on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network also improved to 90 per cent on Monday. This was 75 per cent on Monday.

IndiGo also announced that it has already refunded Rs 827 crore, while the rest is under process for cancellations up to December 15.

The airline said it facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs/buses between December 1 to 7.

Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours, it said.