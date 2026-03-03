Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Holi Release Rumours Explained

Dhurandhar 2 has suddenly become the center of attention. People think that the trailer will be released on Holi. Fans are extremely excited. They think the festive occasion would bring the first look of the Ranveer Singh's new film trailer.

But then, suddenly, Taran Adarsh stepped in. He is a trade analyst. He cleared up the confusion of fans, saying that there is no official confirmation about the trailer coming out on Holi. This shows that maybe, fans have to wait a bit longer for the trailer to be released.

Dhurandhar has been directed by Adiyta Dhar. He has confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theaters in 2026. It has become a major project in the Bollywood industry for 2026.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role as Hamza Ali Mazari, his real name in the film being Jaskirat Singh. There is also a lot of buzz going around about Akshay Khanna bringing in the cast for Dhurandhar 2 which is true. His role will be making the story even more intense and interesting.

Sadly, there is no confirmation about the trailer being released on Holi. Fans are waiting for the official announcement to be made by the directors.