Dollar unveils ‘Rainguard’ for monsoon makeover

Hyderabad: As monsoon showers sweep across the country, Dollar Industries Limited has unveiled its latest innovation in functional fashion – the Rainguard collection under its Dollar Protect range. Designed to offer both style and weather protection, the collection aims to make rainy days more fashionable and comfortable for consumers of all ages.

Blending utility with contemporary design, the Rainguard collection includes a versatile lineup of monsoon essentials such as trench coats, ponchos, and coordinated pant-shirt sets. Available for men, women, and children, each garment is crafted to endure unpredictable weather while ensuring comfort and aesthetic appeal.

“Dollar Rainguard is our response to the evolving needs of modern consumers during the monsoon,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited. “It blends smart design with long-lasting performance, allowing people to enjoy the season without worry. This collection reflects our continued dedication to combining style with practicality – we’re confident it will become a trusted monsoon essential for our customers.”

Available across retail stores and online platforms throughout India, the Rainguard collection is priced affordably between Rs199 and Rs1,599, making premium monsoon wear accessible to a wide consumer base. From its modest beginnings as a hosiery brand, Dollar Industries has grown into one of India’s foremost manufacturers of innerwear and knitted garments. The company offers a wide range of products, from basic innerwear to stylish outerwear, and is known for combining fashion-forward designs with superior quality and affordability.

With a market presence across India and a growing footprint in international markets including the UAE, Qatar, Nepal, and Sudan, Dollar holds 15 per cent of the organised innerwear segment in India.