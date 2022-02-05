Domino’s opens 1500th outlet in India

Hyderabad: Domino's Pizza has opened its 1,500th restaurant in Noida. The restaurant was inaugurated by Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman and Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Limited.

It is the 100th restaurant of the pizza chain in the national capital region, making the city one of the key markets for the brand.

The food service industry has witnessed robust growth in the past decade and is expanding rapidly due to the high percentage of the young and working population and increased frequency of outside food consumption.

Post Covid, this industry has seen a distinct shift towards organised sector with consumers becoming more cautious about hygiene and safety and thus turning to trusted QSR brands to offer a safe and tasty experience.

Domino's brand has won the trust of consumers over the years and because of its initiatives during pandemic like zero contact delivery, zero contact takeaway and drive n pick, the consumer trust and preference for Domino's has increased further. Domino's is the No 1 QSR brand in India with a dominant market share of the pizza category. This presence and strength of brand Domino's has resulted in it playing a key role in growing the organized Indian food service industry in India.

Domino's expanded network is bringing the restaurants closer to consumers and has made it the most loved neighbourhood pizzeria. This vast network of stores and strategic investment in technology have helped the Domino's reduce delivery time further from 30 minutes to 20 minutes for most of the deliveries and has enabled the company to enhance customer delight by delivering the pizzas hotter and fresh.

Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Foodworks Limited, said, "We are incredibly humbled to launch our 1500th restaurant especially in these trying times of the pandemic.