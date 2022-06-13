Donation in his blood, Himanshu hits century, going strong

Mumbai: Blood donation is a passion for Himanshu Bhatt, who is currently working as a Manager at Material reproduction, Publication Office of the country's pioneer management institute, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). It can be simply gauged by the fact that so far he has completed 144 blood donations and conducted 105 blood donation camps. Blood cannot be produced in any factory. It is produced within human body only. In this society, there are less donors than the receivers.

Talking to Bizz Buzz, he says, "How amazing it is that fluid from my body can save some unknown person's life! Thanks to motivation from my father right from my early childhood, I have been living as a challenger. I did sea swimming (5 km twice), mountaineering, trekking, horse-riding, etc. during my whole life. In the year 1985, I saved one life from the lake. So, I never had any fear about donating blood which many of us has. I keep myself healthy by thinking about the next blood donation after three months. This feels me always young."

How did he get motivation for voluntary blood donation Recollecting his experience Himanshu says, "My 1st Blood donation inspired me to go for an unlimited series of blood donations."

Once his mother, Sarojben Bhatt requested him to donate blood at Government hospital for her relative for a simple reason that she was unable to do so. In fact, his mother has also donated blood 3-4 times so far. Apart from the blessings of his father and mother, he also attributes it to the best wishes of all family members and friends.

This is how his blood donation activity kickstarted.

Later, he realised that if all first-time donors donate again, then blood donation requirements shall be fulfilled without any scarcity. But most of the first-time donors have not transformed into 2nd blood donation. July 11, 2010 is a red-letter day in the life of Himanshu as it marked the 100th Blood Donation for him.

Apropos Himanshu, "I completed my 100th blood donation at my workplace Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in the presence of my mother, family members, friends, colleagues, students, and faculty members. A total of 267 donors have donated with me."

It was followed by the 125th Blood Donation Day for him on July 2, 2017.

We Indians are very passionate about Cricket. Often, we see that many batsmen play very well till their centuries, however, only handful of them continue for a double hundred with passion.

"I am also one of them. I have completed my 144 blood donations until May 14 with an age of 60 running now. With me, my family members have also donated 417 units of blood during this time," smiles Himanshu.

It was in August 2003 when Prof Dileep Mavlankar, Welfare Chairperson, IIMA offered him to organise blood donation camp activity, he took this opportunity and organised the 1st mini blood donation camp then.

He has been appreciated by the former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for his work done in regard to blood donation activities at IIMA.

Even though blood donation activity is the main focus of his life, he will not be able to go for blood donation after five years from now due to certain government regulations.

"However, I will be continuing blood donation camp at my home. And that way, I will be motivating many more to donate blood" says Himanshu.

He has already conducted a good number of blood donation camps at various places as well. They include his work place IIMA (46) children school/Own Alma mater (13), other camps (4), camps at his home (42). This way, he has also done his century in blood donation camp organisation.

Interestingly, average collection of per camp is 90 units Total collection 9,450 units in 105 camps so far. His home camps average is 102.5 units/ camp with total collection, 4,303 units for poor patients of government hospitals.

How amazing it is that fluid from my body can save some unknown person's life! Thanks to motivation from my father right from my early childhood, I have been living as a challenger. I did sea swimming (5 km twice)

- Himanshu