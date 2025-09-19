  • Menu
DoP, BSNL join to expand mobile services to rural areas

New Delhi: The Department of Posts and state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to use post offices for BSNL SIM sales and mobile recharge services. The MoU aims to bridge the digital divide in urban and rural areas, an official statement said

India Post’s 1.65 lakh post offices will serve as sales points for BSNL prepaid SIM cards and top-up services. BSNL will provide SIM stock and training, while DoP will onboard new customers for BSNL and facilitate transactions in a standardised and secure manner, the government informed. A proof of concept in Assam showed success and operational readiness, setting the stage for a nationwide rollout, the statement said.

This initiative aims to make BSNL’s telecom services more accessible and affordable, particularly for citizens in the remotest parts of the country who often struggle with limited connectivity, it added. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services and RB), Department of Posts, said, “This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen.”

