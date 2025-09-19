Live
- Jolly LLB 3’ Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer wins praise for blending sharp humor with meaningful storytelling
- Delhi launches 3 new curricula to build future-ready students
- Patanjali to reward talented students
- Hyderabad: IMD Issues Weather Forecast
- Anil Vij removes ‘Minister’ from his X
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till Sep 22
- Raj chemists threaten strike over dues of Rs 880 crore
- Wordle Answer Today (September 19, 2025) – Hints and Solution
- VC issues apology over Aurangzeb remark
- UP to benefit most from GST reforms, claims CM Adityanath
DoP, BSNL join to expand mobile services to rural areas
New Delhi: The Department of Posts and state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a one-year memorandum of...
New Delhi: The Department of Posts and state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to use post offices for BSNL SIM sales and mobile recharge services. The MoU aims to bridge the digital divide in urban and rural areas, an official statement said
India Post’s 1.65 lakh post offices will serve as sales points for BSNL prepaid SIM cards and top-up services. BSNL will provide SIM stock and training, while DoP will onboard new customers for BSNL and facilitate transactions in a standardised and secure manner, the government informed. A proof of concept in Assam showed success and operational readiness, setting the stage for a nationwide rollout, the statement said.
This initiative aims to make BSNL’s telecom services more accessible and affordable, particularly for citizens in the remotest parts of the country who often struggle with limited connectivity, it added. Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services and RB), Department of Posts, said, “This partnership combines the trusted reach of India Post with the telecom expertise of BSNL to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen.”