DPCG's security services targets bigger opportunities for next year

Mumbai, June 17 The private security services industry has been growing at a rapid pace, clocking a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent. Key drivers for growth include increasing urbanisation and rapid economic development and consequent asset creation. Still, at a nascent stage, the Indian private security industry is setting a scorching pace in a bid to match up to global standards.

In pursuit of excellence in the specific and customised security needs of its clients, Darwin Platform Force Ltd. (DPFL)- a leading security and manpower services provider company- has recently introduced a robust Emergency Response Team (ERT) in its offerings. With the innovative approach to security systems, DPFL- an associate company of Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) has bagged big Corporate Clients such as Reliance Industries, Blue Dart, Micro Ingram, TCG, Future Group, Aurum and Orize Properties and others.

Starting in 2020, the DPFL has now become a force with more than 2000 well-trained security personnel deployed with its corporate and other clients. The company recently bagged a contract from Reliance Industries Ltd to provide its services at their Head Office at Ballard Estate, Mumbai. Emergency Response Team (ERT) emerged as a unique selling proposition for the company and with a robust response from the clients, it plans to scale up its comprehensive services from existing +2000 to +10,000 personnel by 2023-24.

"Our Mission is to create safe and secure establishments across the country and ensure that employees, workers, and professionals feel comfortable discharging their duties in a happy and conducive work environment with the highest level of mitigated risk. ERT is the most critical and integral part of our service offerings. It is an emergency task force trained to combat any untoward terrorist or intruder or mob attacks at the client establishments. The team is well trained to handle any kind of other emergencies including fire, medical assistance, accidents, and natural disasters," said Pawan Kumar Sharma, COO, DPFL.



DPFL's wide range of services include manned guarding (security guards), canine squads, consulting, vulnerability analysis, electronic security system, drills, fire audits, mock drills, ERT, VIP escort, bouncers and fire marshals. The services are being provided in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi and the company plans to add several other Metros and State Capitals in the current financial year.

"We aim to provide quality services to our clients. With ISO 9001 and registration under the PSAR Act, DPFL has set a benchmark in the security industry by taking it to the next level of customer safety and security, and satisfaction. Setting up and development of Command Control System with a Training Centre is aligned with our future expansion plans," Sharma added.

Worldwide, the industry is estimated to generate $140 billion in revenue, expanding at a CAGR of 10-12 per cent. According to the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), the private security services industry will see rapid growth over the next five years, with at least another five million security personnel likely to be hired. With 10 million persons employed in the industry, it will emerge as a significant component of the Indian economy. India's private security industry is estimated to be worth over $600 million.