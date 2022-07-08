Dr. Reddy's launched Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets in the US market

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. today announced the launch of Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S. market following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company said in a release said, the Toviaz brand had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy's Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg Tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

Dr. Reddy's major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. It operates in markets across the globe and the major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

Toviaz is a trademark of Pfizer Inc. Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets are indicated for the treatment of Overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, 4 mg are light blue coloured, oval-shaped, biconvex, film-coated, debossed with 'FS' on one side.

Fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, 8 mg are blue coloured, oval-shaped, biconvex, film-coated, and debossed with 'FT' on one side.