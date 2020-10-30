Dr Reddy’s teams up with BIRAC

Hyderabad: City-based global drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced its partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), for advisory support on clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The latest tie up with BIRAC will allow Dr Reddy's to identify and use in clinical trial centres for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM), implemented by Project Management Unit-NBM at BIRAC.

Satish Reddy, chairman, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said: "We're pleased with the collaboration with BIRAC as an advisory partner for clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our efforts in bringing the vaccine to India."

Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, DBT, and Chairperson, BIRAC, adds: "The government is committed to fast track clinical development of Covid-19 vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine. We at DBT look forward to this partnership with Dr Reddy's for this Indo Russian Collaboration for Vaccine Development." Further, the company will have access to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.