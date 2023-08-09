Dr Vivek Bindra to Lead ‘Entrepreneurs Launchpad’

Dr Vivek Bindra is spearheading the launch of the country's largest entrepreneurship initiative, known as “Entrepreneurs Launchpad,” which will address the skill gap and will help in fostering the growth of small and medium-sized industries. To propel India into the league of the world's top five economies, the focus on nurturing these industries is imperative. However, a comprehensive training approach is necessary due to the prevailing lack of essential skills among our population.



This challenge often translates into obstacles faced by individuals in their professional pursuits and respective industries. To bridge these skills, divide and kindle the spirit of entrepreneurship within the realm of small businesses, Bada Business Private Limited is orchestrating the “Entrepreneurs Launchpad” event. Going to take place on September 23rd and 24th at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, this two-day program seeks to equip India's young population, entrepreneurs, and working professionals with vital entrepreneurship skills and networking opportunities.

Guiding this program by Dr Vivek Bindra, a distinguished motivational speaker and business coach, affiliated with Bada Business Pvt Ltd, a leading institution in the nation. The program will convene over 25,000 participants, including students, budding entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and professionals. This assemblage will have an invaluable occasion to glean business insights from eminent millionaires and entrepreneurs, thereby fostering a collective learning experience.

Collaboration with accomplished entrepreneurs is a core facet of this initiative, facilitating direct interactions and guidance to those aspiring to venture into the business domain and carve a prosperous path forward.

The event offers an exceptional chance to interface with prominent figures such as Shri Narayan Rane, a Central Minister, Bollywood luminary Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), and other notable personalities including Manu Jain, Khan Sir, Avadh Ojha Sir, and Ranveer Allahabadia (a Social Media Influencer).

Noteworthy participation extends beyond special guests, encompassing over 15 Billionaires who will contribute as speakers throughout the two-day program. With the presence of more than 50 media organisations, the event is poised to garner extensive coverage and support.