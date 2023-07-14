Live
Drogo Drones unveils Krishi 2.0 for farmers
Hyderabad: City-based drone solutions provider, Drogo Drones announced the launch of Krishi 2.0, an agri UAV drone. The droneis introduced to address the challenges faced by modern agriculture, and providefarmers with reliable and efficient solution for precision agriculture. Krishi 2.0, an unmanned arial vehicle (UAV) drone, is designed with a payload capacity of 10 kg which enables it to effectively cover 30 acres of land per day, and a substantial coverage of 750 to 900 acres per month.
Speaking after receiving certification from the central government,Yeshwanth Bonthu, CEO, Drogo Drones said, “Farmers can expect a return on investment within the first two farming seasons, making it an excellent option for large-scale farming operations. It is farmer friendly, as the time and labour required for crop spraying operations is reduced while minimizing chemical exposure for farmers.”
The CEO further said that the agriculture sector has been a key driver of the drone market in India which is expected to surpass an annual sales turnover of Rs 30,000 crore within the next three years and generate over five lakh jobs.