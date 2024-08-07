  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

e-platform for exports soon: Comm Min

e-platform for exports soon: Comm Min
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it is developing a trade connect e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various...

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it is developing a trade connect e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian missions abroad, export promotion councils, and other partner government agencies.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry JitinPrasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data. “The government has initiated the creation of a trade connect e-platform to connect Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other partner government agencies,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X