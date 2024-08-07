Live
e-platform for exports soon: Comm Min
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it is developing a trade connect e-platform to connect exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian missions abroad, export promotion councils, and other partner government agencies.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry JitinPrasada said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the platform will provide information on trade events taking place in different parts of the world, benefits available due to India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) and other international trade-related information and data. “The government has initiated the creation of a trade connect e-platform to connect Indian exporters, MSMEs and entrepreneurs with various stakeholders including Indian Missions Abroad, Export Promotion Councils, and other partner government agencies,” he said.