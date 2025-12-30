E2E Transportation Infrastructure IPO Draws Overwhelming Response, Subscribed 525.25×



Day 3 Subscription Highlights (as of December 30, 2025 | 4:29:58 PM)

QIB (Ex-Anchor): 236.30x

NII: 871.67x

Retail (Individual Investors): 541.85x

Total: 525.25x

NSE Link: https://www.nseindia.com/ market-data/all-upcoming- issues-ipo

Chittorgarh Link: https://www.chittorgarh.com/ ipo/e-to-e-transportation- infrastructure-ipo/2720/

The subscription figures reflect significant interest from non-institutional and retail investors, supported by steady participation from institutional buyers.



About the IPO:

Issue Size : ₹84.22 crore (Fresh issue)

Price Band : ₹164 – ₹174 per share

Lot Size : 800 shares

Bidding Period : December 26 – December 30, 2025

Allotment Finalisation : December 31, 2025

Listing Date: January 2, 2026 (on NSE SME)

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Limited plans to use the proceeds primarily for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Company Overview & Business Highlights



Incorporated in 2010, E2E Transportation Infrastructure Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company engaged as a system integrator of Signalling and Telecommunication (S&T) systems for the railway sector. The Company provides end-to-end solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning, across mainline railways, metro rail projects, and private sidings.



As disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus, the Company has executed projects aligned with Kavach 4.0, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system, reflecting its capabilities in safety-critical signalling infrastructure. The Company has also collaborated with Tata Elxsi on select technology-led initiatives, as detailed in the RHP.



The promoter group includes Sourajit Mukherjee and Vinay Rao, associated with Ventureast, and Zephyr Mantra, a US-based fund. The Company’s shareholding structure also includes Mukul Mahavir Agarwal, Ashwini Agarwal, and Himanshu Modi, among other investors, in accordance with disclosures made in the RHP.



