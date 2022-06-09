Each MP district to get Rs 10 l for innovation in drone technology

Mumbai, June 09 Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh is now progressing faster in drone technology. All Collectors and District E-Governance Manager, District E-Governance Society Madhya Pradesh have been authorized to encourage Drone Technology related innovations, experiments, pilot etc. District E-Governance Society has been given an amount of Rs.10 lakh per year for encouraging innovations in drone technology.

The expenditure on innovation, experiments, pilot in drone technology will be borne from the funds of District e-Governance Society. The Department of Science and Technology has issued orders in this regard.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh will need thousands of drone pilots in the coming years. Several ministries of the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments are working on increasing the demand for drone services. In order to make Madhya Pradesh a leading state in promoting drone technology, Rs 5 crore 20 lakh has been sanctioned. Orders have been given to all collectors and district e-governance manager, district e-governance society to spend Rs 10 lakh.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the MP State Government had constituted a task force under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Science and Technology to suggest measures to amend the drone policy and use drone technology in providing quick services to citizens. The guidelines given by the task force will soon be sent to all the departments and the concerned.

Madhya Pradesh is working on giving training in drone piloting to 12th pass persons. It does not require a college degree. After just two-three months of training, they can become drone pilot and can earn a monthly salary of more than Rs 35,000 thousand. There are many opportunities in the field of drone piloting.

With the use of drone technology, the field works of agriculture, horticulture, forest, industry and home departments will become much easier. You will be able to safely spray insecticides or fungicides in the fields and gardens within minutes, the illegal activities can be monitored in the forests, fire information will also be received.

Drones will work to deliver medicines to the most inaccessible areas of the state, will also be helpful in controlling traffic and catching criminals. All these activities will generate employment too.