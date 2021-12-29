EaseMyTrip ropes in actors Vijay Raaz, Varun Sharma as its first-ever brand ambassadors

India's second-largest online travel platform EaseMyTrip, today announced the appointment of ace actors Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma as brand ambassadors. This is the first time where EaseMyTrip has appointed any brand ambassadors. Also, this is the first time, when Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma are coming together as a duo for any brand campaign.

The actors with their mass appeal and strong connection with the audience will complement the brand's image of EaseMyTrip.

EaseMyTrip said that the actors are admired by the fans for their genuine and down to earth personalities and how they make every act memorable. Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma are also known for their impeccable comic timings and both actors have created a niche in the market basis their unique performances.

The association is in sync with the brand's image where EaseMyTrip has established itself and gained market share purely basis performance to date. The company is known for its consistent performance while being 100 per cent bootstrapped and profitable since inception.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, "We are thrilled to associate with Varun Sharma and Vijay Raaz as the faces of our brand. Similar to EaseMyTrip, they are the epitome of great performances. They have a unique mass appeal that cuts across all audiences and geographies."

He added, "EaseMyTrip has revolutionised online travel by introducing initiatives such as a hassle-free booking experience, zero convenience fee and full refund due to medical reasons. Now is the right time for us to let more people be aware of such initiatives by EaseMyTrip through our brand campaign with Vijay Raaz and Varun Sharma."

Both the actors are elated and excited to be associated with EaseMyTrip as there is similar synergy between them making this partnership extremely special and one of a kind.

Varun Sharma said, "I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be partnering with one of the fastest-growing brands in the world. They have revolutionized the way we travel and looking forward to working closely with EaseMyTrip to create an exceptional brand connect."

Vijay Raaz said, "My best wishes to EaseMyTrip as the brand is well known for its customer centricity and consistent performance. Wish to work together and create something memorable."

EaseMyTrip has always believed in leveraging relevant and meaningful avenues for brand connect and this association is in-line with the same brand philosophy. The company has aggressive plans to grow its business with a slew of customer-centric initiatives including the zero-convenience fee, full refund on medical grounds, 'train waitlisted' feature to offer discounted airfares to users with unconfirmed train tickets and many more.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip is India's second-largest online travel platform. Further, growing at a CAGR of nearly 50 per cent, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies.

EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions which include air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail tickets & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings.

EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 1 million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India.