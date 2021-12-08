East-West Seed India, Ficci hold webinar

Hyderabad: East-West Seed India, the Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce (Ficci), in partnership with the Embassy of Netherlands, hosted a webinar on the topic 'Better nutrition for All,' by Tarun Vij, the Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

East-West Seed General Manager G C Shivakumar said, "East-West Seed India, the Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce in partnership with the Embassy of Netherlands, have come together to conceptualize a series of six webinars on vegetable farming, following the overwhelming success of our first edition of webinars, last year. Our objective in hosting these webinars titled 'Elevate Agri' is to create an essential excitement for the Agri industry and create ambassadors for the industry".

We are delighted to host Tarun Vij, Country Director of Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) as our first speaker in the series, he added.