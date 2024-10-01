Eaton in India once again recognized as a Great Place To Work for 2024-2025

Intelligent power management company Eaton is proud to announce that it has once again been Great Place To Work® Certified™ for the period of September 2024 to September 2025.

This prestigious recognition underlines Eaton's commitment to fostering a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute meaningfully. The certification highlights Eaton’s dedication to building an environment with trust, collaboration, and innovation—key pillars that have made the company a preferred employer in India and around the globe.

Commenting on the achievement, Marine Drive, Country Head, India, Eaton, stated, “We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work for yet another year. This honor reflects our continued efforts to create an inclusive and empowering workplace where employees can thrive. At Eaton, we believe that creating a positive work environment is not just about achieving business success, but also about building a culture where every individual feels valued and supported. This recognition strengthens our commitment to continue investing in our people and nurturing the talent that drives our growth and impact.”

Since 1992, Great Place To Work® has set the global standard for workplace culture, certifying companies and recognizing Best Workplaces™ across 150 countries. The organization’s studies, based on feedback from over 100 million employees worldwide, provide unmatched insight into the elements that drive high-performing, people-first workplaces.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company committed to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Our products and solutions serve a wide range of markets, including data centers, utilities, industrial, commercial, residential, aerospace, and mobility. Guided by our principles of sustainability and ethical business practices, we help our customers manage power efficiently today and for the future. By leveraging trends in electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the global shift to renewable energy sources, tackling the world’s most pressing power management challenges, and building a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for over a century. In 2023, Eaton reported revenues of $23.2 billion and serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com or follow us on LinkedIn.